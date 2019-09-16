South Africa: National Youth Development Agency Mourns Passing of Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa

press release

National Youth Development Agency mourns sudden passing of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, erstwhile executive Deputy Chairperson of the Board

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has learned with great sadness the sudden passing of the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, and it's erstwhile Executive Deputy Chairperson, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of her beloved organization. The agency also sends sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the horrific accident.

Executive Chairperson of the NYDA, Mr Sifiso Mtsweni has described late Ms Hlongwa as as "fearless martyr and champion for youth development across all sectors of society".

"She took to heart all issues of injustice against women and children and fought relentlessly against economic exclusion of young people. A girl-child had a true representative in her ".

During her tenure as Executive Deputy Chairperson of the NYDA, Ms Hlongwa lead outreach initiatives focused on access to higher education for learners in marginalized areas and maintained an activist posture of the board by assisting child-headed households.

Ms Hlongwa's commitment to the generational agenda and demand for young people to occupy all positions of authority and responsibility within the public and private sector remains our clarion call.

"In death, she remains a hero and a voice for the voiceless young people in the rural parts of our country; an Internationalist who dared fly the South African flag highest amongst her peers; lala ngoxolo BV, Mntwana !" said Mtsweni.

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency