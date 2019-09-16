Tanzania: President Magufuli Launches New Radar in Dar es Salaam

16 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President John Magifuli has today said the country's air space is now 100 per cent secure after having acquired four radars that will increase safety and security of the country.

He said initially the country had one radar which had a surveillance capacity of 25 per cent leaving 75 per cent of the country unsecured.

President Magufuli said

President Magufuli said this when he launched a new radar system in Dar es Salaam for controlling Air Traffic, today September 16.

According to him, the radar will enable the country to increase safety and security but also revenues as well as improve aviation services

"This project will attract more aviation companies to use our space and therefore increase revenues," he said.

Also Read

World oil prices rise after Huthi rebels attack Saudi plant

Uganda's ex-police chief Kayihura slams US over sanctions

Colombia plane crash kills seven

32 years gracing Tanzanian skies: Coastal Aviation

In another development he praised Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general, Hamza Johari for a good performance that has only cost the country a Sh67.3 billion for the purchase of four radars compared to what was spent on a single radar in the past.

"I am extremely proud of him, when he came into office he found them collecting Sh40 billion revenues but this has since increased to Sh71 billion but with the new radar we envision it will increase to Sh82 billion," he said.

He noted that both Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro radars have been launched simultaneous because they are both 100 per cent completed.

Meanwhile TCAA DG said the country has purchased four radars that have been installed in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza and Songwe.

He noted that the installation in Dar es Salaam and Kilimanajro have been completed while the one in Mwanza is at 90 per cent and Songwe now at 40 per cent.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.