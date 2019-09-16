Mozambique: Gunmen Attack Bus and Truck in Nampula

16 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unidentified armed men last Friday ambushed a bus and a Freightliner truck in Malema district, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The ambush occurred about 40 kilometres from Malema town, and the vehicles had been travelling southwards from Cuamba, in the neighbouring province of Niassa.

Five people were injured in the attack, three of whom are receiving treatment in Nampula Central Hospital.

According to the survivors the attacking group consisted of more than 15 men, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, pistols and knives. They demanded that the passengers in the bus hand over all their money.

The attackers spoke in chisena and ndau - languages that are common in the central province of Sofala, but are not widely spoken in Nampula. This raises suspicions that the criminals were from the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", the dissident group from the main opposition party, Renamo, which is headquartered in the Sofala District of Gorongosa.

The police have not yet commented on this attack.

