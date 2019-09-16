Mozambique: Police Confirm Burglary of Renamo Office

Maputo — Inhambane (Mozambique), 16 Sep (AIM) - The Mozambican police in the southern province of Inhambane on Monday confirmed the break-in and robbery at the provincial headquarters of the country's main opposition party, Renamo, in the city of Maxixe.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing the spokesperson for the Inhambane Provincial Police Command, Juma Dauto, said the police are investigating the base carefully, and already have some clues, that will help them locate the criminals. He hoped to present them in public in the near future.

"These individuals broke into Renamo's Maxixe headquarters, and stole goods such as a computer, tables and plastic chairs", he said, claiming that theft was the sole purpose of the break-in.

He denied that this was an electoral offence, since the criminals had no political motivation. He did not explain how he could guess the motives of people who have not yet been caught.

AIM attempted to speak to the Renamo Inhambane delegation about the burglary, but without success.

Dauto said there has been a wave of robberies, particularly of electrical goods and car parts, in Inhambane province in recent days. Two of these thieves have been arrested and the police managed to recover some of the stolen goods, including four tyres, a television set, an amplifier, and other hi-fi equipment.

One of the thieves had stolen goods, including clothing, from the home of a police office. When he was arrested he was wearing some of the stolen clothes, which the policeman could identify.

"We went to recover the goods belonging to our colleague, and those from other houses which this man had recently burgled", said Juma.