Uganda: Boda-Boda Cyclist Shot As Police, Army Battle Protestors in Mubende

16 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Josephine Nnabbaale

One person has been shot in the stomach as police and army battled rowdy boda- boda cyclists protesting against rampant murders of their colleagues and theft of motorcycles in Kasambya Town Council, Mubende District.

Simon Ssentamu, a 25-year-old boda-boda cyclist attached to Katwe boda-boda stage in the same town was rushed to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

This was after Police fired live bullets and tear gas canisters to contain the situation as protestors had blocked some roads in the town.

The protestors had also started breaking into shops and houses of the people they accused of being behind the current spate of boda-boda murders and theft of motorcycles in the area. Several shops and houses were looted and some set ablaze.

"Enough is enough, we cannot just look on when our colleagues are being slaughtered like chicken and the suspects go scot-free only to continue tormenting us. Why should we be intimidated by people we all know are behind the death of our colleagues! Since police have failed to help us, we have decided to take the law into our hands by eliminating those who bent on killing others," Andrew Kiviri, a boda- boda cyclist at taxi park boda- boda stage in Kasambya Town Council shouted.

At least three boda -boda cyclists have been killed in the area and their motorcycles stolen by assailants in the last three weeks. The latest attack happened on September 12 at Bulonzi Village where Ibra Kizito, a boda boda cyclist at Katwe stage in Kasambya town was killed and his body dumped in a nearby bush.

The riot which started at 8am paralyzed businesses in the town for the better part of Monday morning and the situation only normalized after the intervention of the army from Mubende Army barracks.

Mubende District Police Commander, Mr Martin Okoyo said both riot police and soldiers will maintain their presence in the area until total calm is restored.

"We are not going to tolerate this hooliganism by boda -boda cyclists. If they have issues, let them come to police other than disorganize other people doing their businesses. We are pursuing all those behind this riot and we shall apprehend them," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.