Uganda: Boda-Boda Cyclist Shot As Police, Army Battle Protestors in Mubende

One person has been shot in the stomach as police and army battled rowdy boda- boda cyclists protesting against rampant murders of their colleagues and theft of motorcycles in Kasambya Town Council, Mubende District.

Simon Ssentamu, a 25-year-old boda-boda cyclist attached to Katwe boda-boda stage in the same town was rushed to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

This was after Police fired live bullets and tear gas canisters to contain the situation as protestors had blocked some roads in the town.

The protestors had also started breaking into shops and houses of the people they accused of being behind the current spate of boda-boda murders and theft of motorcycles in the area. Several shops and houses were looted and some set ablaze.

"Enough is enough, we cannot just look on when our colleagues are being slaughtered like chicken and the suspects go scot-free only to continue tormenting us. Why should we be intimidated by people we all know are behind the death of our colleagues! Since police have failed to help us, we have decided to take the law into our hands by eliminating those who bent on killing others," Andrew Kiviri, a boda- boda cyclist at taxi park boda- boda stage in Kasambya Town Council shouted.

At least three boda -boda cyclists have been killed in the area and their motorcycles stolen by assailants in the last three weeks. The latest attack happened on September 12 at Bulonzi Village where Ibra Kizito, a boda boda cyclist at Katwe stage in Kasambya town was killed and his body dumped in a nearby bush.

The riot which started at 8am paralyzed businesses in the town for the better part of Monday morning and the situation only normalized after the intervention of the army from Mubende Army barracks.

Mubende District Police Commander, Mr Martin Okoyo said both riot police and soldiers will maintain their presence in the area until total calm is restored.

"We are not going to tolerate this hooliganism by boda -boda cyclists. If they have issues, let them come to police other than disorganize other people doing their businesses. We are pursuing all those behind this riot and we shall apprehend them," he said.