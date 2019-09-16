Uganda: Government Gender Equality Compliance Up - Report

Government departments, ministries and agencies have improved gender and equality issues, a new report by Equal opportunity Commission (EOC) indicates.

The EOC is a constitutional body established under the Act No.2 of 2007 to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual or group of persons on the grounds of sex age race, colour, tribe, among other matters.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, Mr Savio Kakooza, the EOC legal adviser, said education and agriculture sectors were the best performers, with each scoring 99.9 per cent in gender equality.

"All sectors we have been looking at performed well and they have spent according to their plans. They do not have balance, instead they need more money," he said.

Mr Kakooza urged all sectors to incorporate gender and equality issues.

According to the finding of the status of the Budget outturn for gender equality and women empowerment in Uganda for the Financial year 2017/2018, Shs4.7 trillion out of Shs19 trillion was allocated towards interventions that addressed gender and equity issues translating into 25 per cent of the National Budget.

The three sectors, which performed well and were allocated the highest percentage share of their budget towards addressing gender and equity issues are agriculture (69 per cent), health (58 per cent) and social development (52 per cent).

Ms Zaminah Malole, the EOC acting chairperson, said the report shows that three sectors effectively spent the money they allocated for gender and equality.

"This has given us more hope that in the coming report, we are also going to pull out other sectors to ensure that they consider gender and equity issues in their budget," she said.

Ms Malole added that this is the first ever gender reporting regarding to quality and women empowerments in Uganda because women's equality and empowerment is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"Gender and equity responsive planning and budgeting in Uganda seeks to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual or group of persons on the ground of set age and race," she said.