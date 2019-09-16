Angola: Diplomat Calls for Chinese Investment in Mining Sector

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to China João dos Santos Monday in Beijing called on more than 150 participants in the 3rd Roadshow for mining concessions to invest in mining sector in Angola.

The diplomat was speaking on behalf of the Angolan minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, at the third technical presentation (Roadshow) of Kassala Kitungo, Camafuca-Camazambo, Tchitengo, Kassala Kitungo, Cácata and Lucunda mining concessions, whose tender is due to open on October 7 in Luanda.

João Neto said that the holding of the event in the Chinese capital was also the result of the understanding reached between the two countries' leaders João Lourenço (Angola ) and Xi Jinping (China), aimed at deepening the mutually advantageous cooperation.

"I hope this event will serve as a useful space to improve your knowledge and attract mining investment in Angola," the ambassador told Chinese investors.

He explained that the Angolan Government has been taking steps to improve the business environment in order to attract foreign investment to the various natural resources, which has been increasing the confidence of international players in the Angolan market.

With the improvement of the business environment, he explained, the Executive intends to reduce dependence on oil, the main export product, hence the focus on other areas of economic activity, such as the exploration of the other natural resources.

The ambassador ended his speech by strongly calling on investors to seize this unique opportunity in Angola.