Namibia: Yvonne Chaka Chaka to Headline Windhoek Jazz Festival

Legendary South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka will headline this year's Windhoek Jazz Festival.

On Thursday, the City of Windhoek launched the eighth edition of the festival, which is slated for 2 November at the Independence Stadium in the capital.

Patron of the festival Katrina Hanse-Himarwa said over the years, the event has become synonymous with excellence and top-class entertainment. She added that the festival is the perfect platform to recognise the talent of artists. "This is an event that has grown from strength to strength annually. Every year, we come together, young and old, to enjoy jazz music. Jazz is great music. Jazz music has the most talented artists who continue to grow their brand."

Hanse-Himarwa said the popular music event has attracted many tourists to Windhoek, and continues to significantly contribute to the upliftment of the city.

"I have been informed that the selecting process of the performing acts is one of the most challenging part of hosting the festival. This is due to the excellent talent we have in the genre worldwide."

Speaking on behalf of mayor Muesee Kazapua, Windhoek deputy mayor Teckla Uwanga said the festival is one of the most popular events on the city's annual calendar. "The event offers world-class entertainment."

Other international artists who will grace the stage are singer-songwriter and producer Garth Taylor from Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth-born Vusi Nova, and well-loved jazz musician Cicero Lee, born in Lisbon.

Other performing acts include Ugly Creatures, Rose Blvc, Sean K, Dan Shout, William Petersen, The FuJazz Band and Alistair and the Swingers Band.

