Zimbabwe: WHO Warns of Dangerous Measles Comeback

17 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE will next week hold a national measles-rubella vaccination campaign for children under the age of five, following a "dangerous" measles comeback, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed.

Vitamin A supplementation will also be administered to children during the campaign.

In a report, WHO said the vaccinations and Vitamin A supplementation will be administered to children aged between six and 59 months on September 23 to September 27.

"Ensure all children aged between six and 59 months (below five years) are taken to the nearest vaccination point during the vaccination period. Take the child health card of vaccination along with you," read the report.

WHO expressed concern over some of the irreversible effects of measles and rubella. According to WHO, measles is a preventable highly infectious viral illness that can lead to serious health complications such as lung and brain infections in children.

"Deafness, cataracts, heart defects mental retardation, and spleen damage are some of the irreversible birth defects caused by congenital rubella," read the report.

WHO warned of a dangerous measles come back last week set to affect many countries, including in Africa, as cases have been increasing since the beginning of the year.

"Every region in the world, except the Americas, is experiencing an increase in cases of measles, a vaccine-preventable disease that can kill or disable children," said WHO in a statement last week.

"Nearly 365 000 cases have been reported globally this year, the highest figure since 2006, which represent only a fraction of the 6,7 million suspected cases. Measles caused an estimated 109 000 deaths in 2017 as shown by recent figures."

WHO blamed weak health systems and misinformation about vaccines for the measles comeback. It urged social media outlets and communities to make sure information about preventing the highly contagious disease is accurate.

According to WHO the biggest outbreak of measles is raging in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Ukraine.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.