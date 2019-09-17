Kenya: Mariga - I'm Relieved By the Ruling, Game On Now!

16 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

A beaming McDonald Mariga says he is 'relieved' following his clearance to contest for the Kibra MP seat during the by-election set for November 7.

Mariga spoke to the media on Monday morning, moments after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati delivered the ruling.

In that ruling, IEBC's Dispute Resolution Committee reversed the verdict of the Kibra Returning Officer and allowed Mariga to contest in Kibra.

"I am relieved and happy that justice has prevailed. Now we get down to work," Mariga said.

The decision to clear the former Kenyan international midfielder was also well received by Senate's Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

'VAR DECISION'

"On the Mariga goal earlier ruled for offside, the referee after a detailed analysis of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) register has concluded that it was a perfect goal. Play resumes with the opponents destabilized," Murkomen said.

Former Senator Boni Khalwale also reacted with excitement to the news.

"The basic feature of democracy is the right to participate in elections either as a voter or candidate. This is enshrined in our constitution," Khalwale said.

Mariga will challenge a host of other candidates including ODM's Bernard Imran Okoth, Eluid Owalo of ANC and Eng. Butichi Khamisi in the race to replace the late Ken Okoth.

