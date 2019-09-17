Kenya: Oliech Now Makes Peace Offering to Gor Mahia

In an interesting turn of events, former Gor Mahia forward Dennis Oliech says he is willing to kiss and make up with his former employer.

Oliech has sued the Kenyan champions for unlawful termination of his contract and is demanding Sh 6 million in compensation.

But hours after the seven-day demand notice lapsed, the 34-year-old former Harambee Stars captain appears to have somewhat mellowed down.

"If Gor Mahia wishes to listen to me, I'm ready to consult with my lawyer and my agent who is my brother so as to resolve this issue before it gets to the sports tribunal. They may not have contacted me because of fear of embarrassment but I'm ready to listen to them and reach an agreement," Oliech told Nairobi News.

Oliech, who featured in the French top-flight league during his prime, also says he is willing to listen to offers from other Kenyan Premier League clubs now that he has fully recovered from a hand injury.

"I'm ready to continue playing now. I can see teams like Wazito and Bandari struggling to score and I'm ready if they show interest in my services. Maybe they fear my demands but I'm ready to listen to their offers if they are interested," Oliech said.

However, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda has refused to comment on the matter although Nairobi News understands Oliech softened his stance after realising the club knew some not so very good things about him, which they were willing to produce as evidence in court.