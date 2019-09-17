Uganda: Rwanda and Uganda Warm Up to Each Other

16 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda and Uganda are committed to implementing the agreement signed in August in Luanda to ease tension between them, government officials from both countries said Monday.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Angola's capital Luanda, witnessed by Presidents Joao Lourenco (Angola) and Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo).

On Monday, government officials from Rwanda and Uganda were locked for hours in a private meeting in Kigali, as they sought to find ways to cease hostilities that have led to trade and travel restrictions.

In an open morning session, Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa said his country desires to "fully implement" the agreement.

"The MoU underlines the scale of Pan Africanism and is vital to our social economic development. Our two countries have long historic socio-economic and cultural ties and the closure of borders has disrupted communities, separated families and disrupted trade and movement of goods and people," Mr Kutesa said.

"Uganda is home to millions of people from Rwanda who are recognised as Ugandan citizens by our constitution. The people of our two countries are anxious and need to see progress. Therefore, we should consider the immediate steps to finding solutions."

Rwanda's Minister of State for the East African Community, Olivier Nduhungirehe, added that the country is "fully committed to the realisation of the objectives of the MoU and we will not be found wanting."

"Much as the MoU signing was important it is good faith implementation that is the decisive factor. That is what our citizens expect from us," he said.

"As neighbours and partners of EAC, we share a common vision of peace, security and economic integration and we are bound by protocols we have signed especially the protocol on peace and security, and the common market protocol which provides free movement of people, goods and services and capital," Mr Nduhungirehe added.

Mr Nduhungirehe and Mr Kutesa were scheduled to hold a joint press conference after the private meeting.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Governance
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.