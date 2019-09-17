Malawi: South Africa By-Passes Malawi On Xenophobic Attacks Apologies

16 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Capital Hill in Lilongwe has confirmed that South Africa has not lined up Malawi as one of the countries to get apologies for xenophobic attacks of its people ad drum up continental solidarity.

Shumba : We have not been contacted

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said the South African government has not communicated with Lilongwe on the matter.

"We have not been contacted on the peace messages," said Shumba.

South Africa says a team of special envoys appointed by president Cyril Ramaphosa have begun a tour of some African countries to deliver messages of solidarity to heads of state and governments over the xenophobic attacks.

The team is visiting Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

"The special envoys will brief governments in the identified African countries about the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Diko says South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity as well as well commitment to the rule of law.

