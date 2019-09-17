Malawi: MCP Tells Supporters to Join HRDC Anti-Jane Ansah Protests

16 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A senior main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official has told party supporters to join the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned new wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests.

Kunkuyu: Join the demos

MCP director of Elections Moses Kunkuyu told the people on Sunday in Mangochi during a political rally.

"No one, including the traditional leaders, even how powerful they may be, should stop you from participating in the peaceful demonstrations. This is your constitutional right," said Kunkuyu to the applause of the people.

Kunkuyu said this after some people complained to him directly that some chiefs in the area were stopping them from participating in the demonstrations.

HRDC has been holding demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over flawed May 21 presidential elections, but a 14-day moratorium issued on August 27 by Justice Lovemore Chikopa of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal suspended the protests pending discussions on ensuring violence-free protests.

The order in part reads: "During the said time [14 days], the parties hereto shall hold negotiations to determine a manner in which the 'Respondents' [HRDC] exercise of their rights in Section 38 of the Constitution can be had without undue incidents of violence and crime... "

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal made the order following an application by the Attorney General's office which cited violence and looting during some of the HRDC's protests aimed at forcing Ansah to stand down.

HRDC and opposition political parties accuse Ansah, who is also a Justice of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, of presiding over an allegedly flawed electoral process.

The new wave of the protests starts on September 18 to 20.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.