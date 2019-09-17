Kenya: Private Investigator Jane Mugo Set for Court in Violent Robbery Case

17 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Wanted private investigator Jane Mugo is set to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to charges including impersonation, threatening to kill and robbery with violence.

Through her lawyer, Ms Mugo on Friday confirmed that she will make an appearance but disputed allegations that she has been on the run since the Directorate of Criminal Investigations ordered her arrest last week.

The detective, chief executive of Trimo Security Limited, claimed she had been admitted to a Nairobi hospital and was yet to receive summons to any police station.

She added that she was not aware of any criminal case against her.

WARRANT

Ms Mugo accused the DCI of witch-hunt after the crime-busting agency posted her warrant of arrest on social media.

The warrant was issued after she failed to attend a court session the previous day at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

In the Twitter post, the DCI requested the public to forward information that could lead to Ms Mugo's immediate arrest but Nairobi Principal Magistrate Francis Andayi lifted the order on Friday.

ALLEGATIONS

The DCI has accused the woman of, among others, detaining a man for hours after obtaining Sh 44,000 from him.

Ms Mugo is also accused of abducting a Nairobi businessman, locking him up in her office at Baba Ndogo and forcing him to pay a Sh400,000 debt in 2015.

Other charges are robbery with violence- her employees Isaac Ndirangu, Noreen Malala and Michael Gitau allegedly robbed a man of Sh90,000 in 2016.

It is said that they committed the crime after he withdrew the money from a bank, after introducing themselves as police officers.

Ms Mugo is also accused of drawing a gun and threatening to kill a man on allegations that he was spying on a relative of the director of a company where she was a private investigator.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.