Zimbabwe: Update On Dr Peter Magombeyi

press release

It is with great sadness that even after 36 hours our Acting President Dr Peter Magombeyi's whereabouts remain unaccounted for. As ZHDA we haven't received an authentic information about Peter Magombeyi's whereabouts so far. We as doctors feel threatened and very unsafe at this point. Dr Magombeyi stood up for our concerns as doctors and we identify ourselves with the same message that our leader has been conveying all along.

Today both junior and senior doctors stood up together and marched in solidarity to hand over our petition to the first citizen of this country, his Excellency President ED Mnangagwa. In the letter, we are demanding the unconditional return of Dr Peter Magombeyi to his family and also informing him that we have withdrawn our services as from 0800hrs 16th of September 2019 as medical practitioners from both public and private services.

As ZHDA we resoundingly declined the call for a meeting with the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo at his offices. The meeting was scheduled for 1pm today and the decision that was unanimously made by the constituency because:

We feel that the mood is not right for dialogue until the safe return of Dr Peter Magombeyi

We have lost faith in negotiations mediators such as ZIMA, Health Apex and Health Services Board (HSB).

Our members request Minister Obadiah Moyo to come and address all doctors within hospital premises. As ZHDA we urge the minister and the government to come up with solutions to this impasse.

As an association we are in the process of setting up funding for our day to day runnings and for our members at large who are incapacitated. We will announce our official Ecocash number and bank account in due course.

We are also asking our members and the rest to also support Peter's family. People can contact or send money to his sister on +263 783 180 815 (Elizabeth Magombeyi).

We will update on developments on our case which is still pending at labour courts.

Program line up:

Monday 16 September 2019

Prayers for Dr Peter Magombeyi

Time: 6 - 7pm

Venue: Parirenyatwa Hospital Main Entrance

Tuesday 17 September 2019

Venue: Harare Central Hospital

Time: 0900hrs

Source: Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Assocation (ZHDA)