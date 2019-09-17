Zimbabwe: Health Minister in Surprise Demand for Abducted Doctor's Release

17 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has issued a surprise demand for the immediate release of abducted doctors' union leader, Peter Magombeyi after Zimbabwean doctors have refused to go back to work if their comrade was not brought back.

Magombeyi, who is Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting president, was allegedly abducted Saturday by suspected State agents from his Harare home Saturday.

He was spearheading a crippling strike action by public service hospital doctors who are demanding a review of their wages and working conditions.

Striking doctors have placed his release as one of the conditions to their return to work.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Health Training workshop for some 100 journalists in Harare Monday, Moyo condemned the shock incident.

"I want my doctor, whoever has him should bring him back," said the minister.

"We condemn this act and demand his immediate release. We have already engaged the police and other security agencies who have indicated that they are working flat out to find him.

"I communicated this when I heard of it and maintain that as my position, whoever is holding him should let him go."

A prayer vigil was held Sunday night by doctors, nurses and sympathisers who were calling for the return of Magombeyi.

Information secretary Nick Mangwana has distanced the State from the abduction, saying this could be the works of a "third force".

The ZCTU blamed the abduction on Mugombeyi and several other activists seized in the recent past to acts of paid hooligans.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Health
Governance
Legal Affairs
Labour
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.