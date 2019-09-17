Zimbabwe: Be Patient, Says First Lady to Suffering Zimbabweans

17 September 2019
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife, Auxillia has urged patience among locals, telling mourners at a funeral ceremony for a late top Zanu PF official that the recovery of the country's economic could not be achieved overnight.

"I have hope that we are going to experience an improvement in our economic fortunes in our lifetime," Mnangagwa in Redcliff Sunday at the funeral wake of Caroline Mazvovere.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa muscled his way into power via a military coup that toppled the now late former President Robert Mugabe, the country's economic fortunes continue on a downward spiral, causing untold suffering among millions.

The country's economy has been characterised by endless price increases which have ignited runaway inflation, fuel shortages, among other challenges.

In the midst of gloomy situation, the First Lady expressed optimism that the economy will emerge from the woods.

"I have hope that we are going to see an improvement in the economic fortunes as government is putting in place measures to ensure the economy improves.

"We have to be cognisant of the fact that it's not an overnight feat for us to start experiencing economic transformation," she said.

Mnangagwa, who was sent by the President to express his condolences over the death of the party official, said the economy has been in distress for a long time.

"Our economy has been in distress for a very long time now. Instead of an improvement of our prospects over the years, there have not been any economic growth.

"There wasn't any economy to speak of. We however need to exercise patience as the government is working round the clock to ensure that there is an improvement in our economy," she said.

The First Lady was accompanied by top Zanu PF officials who included State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Provincial Executive member Cornelius Mupereri and former Mbizo Legislator Vongai Mupereri.

