Rwanda: Electricity Body On the Spot for Breach of Procurement Rules

17 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL), a Rwanda Energy Group's subsidiary, has been blamed for violating public procurement laws during electricity connections in the districts of Musanze, Burera and Gakenke.

Antoine Kayira, in charge of Monitoring and Audit Unit at Rwanda Public Procurement Authority, pointed out that the project lacked a supervising company which is a breach of procurement laws.

He was intervening as REG and its subsidiaries were responding to the Public Accounts Committee's queries over the irregularities indicated in Auditor General's 2017/2018 report.

The contract was signed between EDCL and SPENCON SERVICES Ltd for a total of $6.3 million but it failed to execute and finalise the works to deliver the 9,387 projected new connections which deprived residents of timely access to electricity

The contracts were consequently terminated by EDCL after a total of $ 3.1 million which represents 49 per cent of the total contract the amount had been paid to the contractor.

In analysing the delays, it was found that besides not recruiting the supervising company, tenders were awarded without a feasibility study.

"There are tenders executed without supervising companies which is a serious mistake. The law says that a tender worth over Rwf50 million must have a supervising company and REG violated this provision," he said adding that REG used its own staff to supervise the activities but the project failed to deliver on time

"The law says that if a supervision company fails in its duties, it must be held accountable. This means if REG preferred to use its own staff to supervise the activities despite this being illegal, it must also be held accountable since works were not executed as planned," he explained

REG officials and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure admitted the mistake of not recruiting the supervising company.

However, Felix Gakuba, the Managing Director of EDCL, said that after taking over the implementation of the project, there has been good progress since 2018.

"We sent our team to complete the activities, so far the execution is 95 per cent complete in Musanze and Burera districts, while works have been completed in Gakenke," he said.

Ron Weiss, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group, said that by the end of September the activities in all districts will have been completed.

Other irregularities were also found in awarding a tender to a company to buy spare parts for Ntaruka, Mukungwa and Nyabarongo hydropower plants without following procedure.

Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the PAC Chairperson, added that another tender of supplying diesel for generators was offered to a firm without showing bankruptcy statement or a similar contract executed elsewhere, while there was one that had showed its technical capacity.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Energy
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.