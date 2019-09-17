Sudan: Opposition to Parley With Rebel Alliance in Egypt

Cairo — The Egyptian capital of Cairo is set to witness the meeting of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan Call alliance of opposition parties at the invitation of the Egyptian government on September 20.

Attendees of the meeting will include Sudan Call president, El Sadig El Mahdi, who has been in Egypt since last week and a delegation of the SRF leadership council, namely Malik Agar, President of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N Agar) and Deputy President Yasir Arman, Secretary-General Ismail Jalab, and spokesperson Buseina Dinar.

At the end of June, El Sadig El Mahdi expressed his blessing for the Sudan Call to take steps with the Sudan Revolutionary Front (a coalition of rebel groups in Sudan) to pave the way for a just and comprehensive peace agreement.

He stressed that the national interest requires a consensus between all parties that preserves the gains of the revolution and reduces the risk of confrontation.

Future of peace in Sudan

Member of Sovereign Council Mohamed El Taayshi spoke at a symposium on the future of peace in Sudan organised by Darfuri journalists at the Friendship Hall in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, calling for implementation of the agreement with armed movements to allow access for international humanitarian organisations expelled under the former regime to Sudan, including areas of conflict.

He said that the parties to the Juba Declaration agreed in principle to address the situation of war in Sudan once and for all, saying that "everyone is confident that if the current situation does not addressed the problem of war, the future generations will not find an opportunity to do so".

So far, it has been agreed that peace negotiations will take place in Juba from October 14 to December 14 brokered by the government of South Sudan. However, El Taayshi expressed concern that no agenda or direction has been agreed upon. This task has been given to joint committees of the SRF, SPLM-N El Hilu, and the Sudanese government.

The member of the Sovereign Council also called for partnerships with members of the international community, taking the one with South Sudan as an example. He stressed the need to achieve peace during the transitional period, following which and then go to the establishment of a constitutional conference in which all the people of Sudan will be involved and peace issues will be included before a general election.

SPLM-N announce delegation members

The SPLM-N Agar leadership has announced the nomination of members of its delegation for the negotiations expected to begin with the Sudanese government in mid-October to settle the peace file.

The negotiating delegation of the Movement is composed of 25 people, including negotiators, experts, and secretaries.

In a statement, the movement announced the formation of a committee to stop hostilities and humanitarian affairs headed by Secretary-General Ismail Jalab, as well as the names of its members in the committee for the release of prisoners and issues of confidence-building scheduled to be sent immediately to the capital Khartoum.

The statement also said that the SPLM- North will send a high-level leadership delegation from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front team to the capital Khartoum as soon as necessary arrangements are made as soon as possible.

