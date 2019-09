Khartoum — The General Secretary of Tthe Arab League, Ahmed Abul-Gheit, would arrive In Khartoum on Tuesday in an official work visit.

Abul-Gheit will meet during his visit to Sudan with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla.