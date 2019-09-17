South Sudan: Impacts of Opening Crossing Points Between Khartoum and Juba

Khartoum — Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to open four crossing points and that would have positive impacts politically socially and economically, Dean of Economic Faculty of Omdurman Islamic University, Dr. Mohamed Khair Hassan has said in statement.

Dr. Hassan predicted that the opening of the crossing points would lead to flourishing of commercial exchange between the two countries and that would lower prices in South Sudan.

He added that the opening of crossing points would be reflected positively on South Sudan on ground that the South Sudan was a landlocked and it had no Sea outlet.

The South Sudan borders extend to nearly 2000 kilometers with Sudan and it has nine crossing points located along the extended borders, Dr. Hassan explained.

He added that South Sudan depending on more than 160 Sudanese commodities pointing out that the flare-up of civil war in South Sudan since independence halted the productive sectors.

Meanwhile after the agreement of opening the crossing points the commodities would cross into the South Sudan officially instead of being smuggled and that would improve the commercial balance in Sudan.

The return from commercial exchange between the two countries estimated to surpass $1. 5 billion annually.

As well the commercial situation would improve in South Sudan and that could be reflected on public livelihood in country.

Dr. Hassan also predicted an increase would take place in the volume oil business trade through pumping South Sudan crude oil via Sudan pipeline to Sudan port harbor in Red sea.

This would again make Sudan gained more foreign currency which would help maintaining an economic and political stability in the country.