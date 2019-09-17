Sudanese and French Sides Hold Round of Talks

16 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese and French sides, headed by the Foreign Ministers Asma Mohamed Abdalla and Jean-Yves Le Drian, Monday held a meeting at the Foreign Ministry.

Asma has welcomed the visit of the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs and reviewed the tasks of the transitional period and the endeavors of the Foreign Ministry for reintegration of Sudan in the international community, indicating that Sudan aspires for the support of France in this connection, especially that France have an outstanding international position as a permanent member in the Security Council and assumed a leading role in the European Union, referring to the role that could be played by Paris Club in writing off of Sudan debts.

She said that Sudan is expecting France to play a role in removing Sudan name from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism and normalizing its relations with international financial institutions. She also discussed Sudan's role in enhancing the international security and stability.

The French minister described his visit as a one to support the new Sudan, and expressed his appreciation of the maturity demonstrated by the Sudanese people in achieving change and agreeing on the transitional period arrangements, stressing that success of the Sudanese revolution is very important for the international community.

He said that the joint ministerial committee will continue its work in more dynamism and efficiency, welcoming the cooperation and coordination between Sudan and France on the issues of security and stability at the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

