Sudan: Hamdok - Affirms Sudan Keenness to Strengthen Relations With France

16 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthen its relations and cooperation with France, praising willingness of France to support the removing of Sudan name from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

This came during his meeting at his office in the Council of Ministers with the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, and the Minister of the Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla.

Le Drian, praised the peacefulness of the Sudanese revolution which led change, affirming the readiness of his country to help removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism list.

He expresed his country's aspiration to work Sudan to play a positive role at region in coming stage.

He said that meeting tackled number of issues such as continuing efforts to realize peace in Sudan, indicating that meeting discussed the preparation for the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to France.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

