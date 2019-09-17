Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor, Turkish Ambassador Meet in Bid to Boost Infrastructure in the Capital

16 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The new Mogadishu Mayor and Governor of Banadir region Mr. Omar Mohamud Mohamed (Omar Filish) and the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz have held deliberations geared at improving infrastructure in the city.

The T Governor and the Turkish Ambassador discussed among other things, ways to strengthen the various capital projects that are being redeveloped in the streets of Mogadishu.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening ties between Somalia and Turkey, which are two countries.

"The Turkish Ambassador to Somalia today met today to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the continued support and support of the Hamar Municipality," the mayor of Mogadishu said.

The Governor of Benadir thanked the Turkish Ambassador for his warm welcome and promised to work with him

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

