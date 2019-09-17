Somalia: Heightened Security As Farmajo Lands in Galmugud State

16 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The president of the federal republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his delegation have arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state a mid tight security.

The president and his delegation was welcomed at the Dhusamareb airport by the interior minister of security, the head of Galmudug government, military officials and other officials.

President Special Forces, the Amisom forces were deployed to increase security as President Farmajo arrived Galmudug, the capital of Galmudug.

The latest visit by the president is among a raft of interventions that the government had tried to implement in a move to bring peace and unity in the region.

The President o will attend the Galmudug Reconciliation Conference held in Dhusamareb, the capital of the Galmudug state on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

