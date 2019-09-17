Sudan: Energy Minister - Mining Is the Only Fast Economy's Recovery

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim has described the mining sector as the only and quick recovery for Sudan's economy, pointing out that his ministry focuses on it to achieve the economic revitalization. Addressing a workshop on mining issues organized by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA); the sector of Public Geological Research Corporation, the minister revealed his ministry's trend to form advisory working groups for the oil, electricity and minerals sectors, explaining that the electricity and minerals sectors are ahead of the oil sector, which is considered as a source of energy. Engineer Ibrahim urged the conferees to submit proposals on the restructuring of the mineral sector, calling on all to concert efforts and raise the value of the homeland, saluting the martyrs of the revolution of the youth of Sudan, prompting the mining sector to draw up a 200-day emergency plan and hand it over to him as soon as possible. The workshop reviewed three working papers based on the SPA vision for the minerals sector, which includes the structure of the sector, mineral resources in Sudan, the problems of the minerals sector in both the private and organized sectors, the environment, and public policies. The workshop proposed a flexible structure that takes into account the requirements of the next phase and consists of three major components, mainly the research, authority and services of mining. The workshop recommended the revision of regulations and legislations, rehabilitation of laboratories, immediate suspension of mining licenses of all kinds until a comprehensive review is carried out and transformation of Sudamin into a gold production company from mining waste for the benefit of the state, in addition to the cancellation of franchise contracts for all non-productive companies by focusing on industrial minerals and ornamental stones, advising not to rely solely on gold. The three-year plan focused on good state resource management, the building of competent technical cadres and good management of mineral resources.