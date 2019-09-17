Sudan: Switzerland Welcomes Formation of Transitional Period Institutions

16 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — Switzerland's Foreign Ministry in a verbal message to Sudanese Embassy has welcomed signing of the constitutional document, the formation of transitional period institutions, the appointment of Dr. Abd Allah Hamdok as prime minister and the announcement of the civilian government.

The Switzerland's government also congratulated the Sudanese people for the respective achievements they made in this critical stage.

For his part the Sudanese acting charge d' affaires to Switzerland Othman Abu Fatma Adam expressed his thanks and appreciation of the Sudanese embassy to Switzerland's government for its continuous cooperation that came in the context of the democratic transition that occurred in the Sudan.

The acting Charge d' affaires said he was looking forward for cooperation with Switzerland in all walks of life.

As well he said was hoping for the return of historical, unique relationship between the two countries in the fields of economic scientific cultural and commercial aspects besides coordination at international forums and exchange of support in various media areas.

