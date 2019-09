Khartoum — French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanied delegation arrived in Khartoum On Monday wheer he was received by Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohamed Abdalla.

SUNA noted that the French Minister will hold a series of meetings with Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohamed Abdalla, Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok and Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and then the two foreign ministers will hold a joint press conference in the republican palace.