Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Eternal Relation Between Sudan and China

16 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok has affirmed the eternal relation between Sudan and China.

Hamdok gave this statement Monday at a meeting in his office with the Chinese ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin.

The Chinese ambassador conveyed the congratulation of the Chinese government to Prime Minister and the Sudanese people on the occasion of forming the transnational government pointing out the unique diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ambassador Ma Xinmin assured that China commitment to support the Transitional Period programs.

