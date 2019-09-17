Sudan: Hamdok Receives Invitation to Visit Saudi Arabia

16 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok has reiterated governemnt keenness to strengthen ties of joint cooperatiion with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a way that serves interest of the two countries.

This came when the Prime Minister received Monday the Saudi ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafer who conveyed to the Premier congratulations of the Saudi leadershio on oformationof the interim government.

The Saudi ambassador extended during the meeting an invitation from leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the prime minister to visit the Kingdom, stating that Dr Hamadok pledged to respond to the invitation in the nearest possible time.

