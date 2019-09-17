Zimbabwe: Lincoln Zvasiya Joins Makepekepe

CAPS United have signed forgotten defender Lincoln Zvasiya as they try to plug a faulty defence which has proved to be their Achilles Heel in recent matches.

Zvasiya is on course to start at the heart of Makepekepe's defence in their Premiership encounter against Harare City at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Green Machine have conceded eight goals in their last three games.

And, interim coach Darlington Dodo, has moved swiftly to secure the services of the former Dynamos, Monomotapa and Kaizer Chiefs defender. Although the transfer window closed over five weeks ago, the Premier Soccer League allows for the registration of players outside the window provided they are free agents.

Dodo confirmed Zvasiya's capture yesterday and hinted the defender might start against Harare City if he impresses at training.

"We have signed Zvasiya and he has since been registered with the Premier Soccer League.

"He will come with a lot of experience and, hopefully, he will help the team achieve their goals.

"Look, we have had a number of injuries to key defenders like Jangano (Justice) and Valentine (Ndaba), so we need to have more players who can play those positions," said Dodo.

The former Gunners gaffer said it was not about him and his former boss Lloyd Chitembwe.

"It is CAPS United versus Harare City. We are looking forward to a good game," he said.

"We are still within our targets and we would love to take our tally to 41 points with a win on Wednesday (tomorrow)."

CAPS United will go top again if they win tomorrow.

"But, certainly it is not going to be a walk in the park," said Dodo.

"Harare City are an ambitious side under a high-profile coach who was my boss just a few weeks ago.

"They have vastly improved, this is a derby and the better team will win.

"The break we had afforded us a chance to work on some areas which we badly needed to rectify.

"It also afforded us an opportunity for our injured players to recuperate.

"Jangano is recovering well and we will be guided on the way forward by the medical team whether he will be fit for the match. But, Valentine Ndaba is out for now."