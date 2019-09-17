Ethiopia: PM in Bid Stem Breakaway

16 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pleaded for patience during a visit Sunday to leaders of the latest ethnic group pushing to form a breakaway region.

The bid by the Kafficho ethnic group to form a new federal state risks further destabilising Ethiopia's diverse southern region, which just two months ago was rocked by violence stemming from a similar campaign by the Sidama ethnic group.

Ethiopia is currently partitioned into nine semi-autonomous regions. The constitution requires the government to organise a referendum for any ethnic group that wants to form a new entity.

At least 11 groups have submitted such bids in the south, and Abiy is at pains to prevent further tensions ahead of elections next year.

"If you think that statehood will solve your problems, that's a shortcut," Abiy told a packed town hall Sunday in Bonga, the main town in Kaffa, the zone where the Kafficho are concentrated.

Officials in Kaffa passed a resolution in favour of breaking away last November, claiming they have been deprived of resources allocated by the federal government.

"The arguments you raised are rational. They should be taken into consideration," Abiy said, adding regional concerns would take more than "one meeting".

-Abiy's dilemma-

A crowd numbering in the thousands chanted the prime minister's name as he arrived wearing sunglasses and a white coat bearing the traditional Kafficho colours of red, green and blue.

Abiy vowed to address concerns about lack of development and asked the crowd to join him in building "a great Ethiopia".

But while Abiy spoke of national unity, local officials talked up the history of the local Kaffa kingdom, which ruled from the 14th century until the late 19th century.

"My interest is the people's interest, and the people want a new state," said local official Dawud Mohammed.

Abiy's administration has been faulted for its handling of the campaign to form a new region in the Sidama zone.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Governance
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.