Sudan: Indictment Body in Obied Massacre Holds Press Conference

Obied — The Indictment Body in collaboration of families of martyrs of Obeid's July 19, 2019 massacre held a joint press conference at house of the Bar Association in North Kordofan State.

Layer Ali Abul-Qasim from the indictment body greeted families of the victims and said that the Obied massacre was the turning point in progress of the revolution and commended cooperation the indictment body found from all justice organs.

Head of indictment bod y, Lawyer Osman Hassan Salih said the conference was held to enlighten media and public opinion on realities and measures taken so far in the case.

He indicated that covering the information in the initial stage was made to guarantee fairness of investigation.

Lawyer Salih revealed that the nine persons have been accused of commission of the massacre and they have been detained in Obied prison.

He pointed to cooperation of the different justice organs and efforts made by committees set up by the indictment body , expressing full satisfaction over procedures being taken and evidences being gathered.

The lawyer stressed on importance of not repeating the case , calling on students to go to schools and not heed to unknown circles who call for marches which impede the study progress.

He said the procedures of general investigation were about to finish and the information was under summarization in order to be referred to court.

Abdul-Bagi Mohamed Salim spoke on behalf of families of the martyrs and thanked the indictment body for efforts it made on the case and its stand alongside the martyrs families , announcing full delegation to the body before all courts.