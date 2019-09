Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Regular News Forum will hosting at 12:00 noon on Tuesday the Zero Corruption Organization to speak about the facts of lately discovered corruption.

The speakers are Al-Muthana Abu Eissa, the advisor Fahmi A-Zain and the financial expert Ahmed Eissa Rajab as member of the organization.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to all the media and press.