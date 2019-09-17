Namibia: Thomas Ready for World Championships

17 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Reinhardt Thomas, the winner of the sixth edition of the Navachab Half-Marathon held at Karibib on Saturday, said he is ready to represent Namibia at the upcoming Athletics World Championships.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Athletics World Championships will be held from 27 September to 6 October in Doha, Qatar.

Thomas, who won the Navachab Half-Marathon for the first time on Saturday, told Nampa that his participation in the 21-kilometre event was to test his readiness for the upcoming championships. He finished the race in a time of one hour, six minutes and two seconds.

"I have really prepared myself well, and I feel ready to represent my country well. My main aim is to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games," he said.

He added that his goal at the World Championships is to be in the top 20, which will automatically qualify him for the Olympic Games.

"It's not going to be easy competing in the marathon in Doha because all the best long-distance runners in the world will be there. But I am going to aim for my personal best, or run at least under two hours, 10 minutes or lower, which will be good for me," said Thomas.

Thomas and Helalia Johannes are the only long-distance athletes who have qualified to represent Namibia at the IAAF Athletics World Championships. - Nampa

