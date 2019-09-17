Sudan: SLP-the Origin Welcomes Juba Declaration

Khartoum — Sudan Liberation Party(SLP)-the Origin welcomed the pre-negotiation principles agreement recently signed with armed movements in Juba , capital of South Sudan State, describing the step as positive.

Secretary of SLP in Khartoum state , Mohamed Hussein Ishaq valued high in a statement to SUNA the interim government efforts to realize comprehensive peace in the country and setting it as to priority, referring to importance of achievement of peace for economy recovery, increase of production and progress of the country.

Ishaq called the government to pay attention to people living and intricate issues of the capital such as traffic jam and transport problem.

He commended the government endeavors on reconciliation between Beni Amer and Nuba tribes and warding off floods and rainfalls impact.