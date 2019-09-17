Nigeria: #BBNaija - Cindy, Frodd, Mercy and Diane Up for Fake Eviction

Photo: Africa Magic
Big Brother Naija contestants having fun.
17 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Warami

Housemates Mercy, Frodd, Diane and Cindy have been out up for fake eviction.

Unknown to the housemates, there will be no eviction this week, making their nominations invalid.

The ten remaining housemates were called into the diary room for the usual nomination process, with each of them nominating two housemates each.

Ike nominated Frodd and Cindy, who nominated Diane and Ike. Omashola nominated Mercy and Diane, who nominated Mike and Omashola.

Mike nominated Diane and Mercy while Tacha nominated Cindy and Mike, Seyi nominated Ike and Mercy while Frodd nominated Cindy and Mercy.

On her part, Mercy nominated Frodd and Omashola, and Elozonam nominated Frodd and Tacha.

While the nominations were rolled out, Frodd seemed upset to have been nominated again. On the flip side, Tacha was relieved to escape nomination.

The fake eviction tension was further fueled by the lack of a Veto power of chance holder for a save and replace.

For the remaining part of the week, housemates will pick photographs from a red box. The housemate with a complete picture would hold the ultimate veto power.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
#BBNaija - Cindy, Frodd, Mercy and Diane Up for Fake Eviction
End of the Road for Khafi on #BBNaija
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.