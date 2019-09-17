Nigeria: Group Carpets South Africa for Attempting to Stop Nigerians From Returning Home

Photo: allafrica.com
South Africa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic violence.
17 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)

A leading Non-Governmental Organisation, African Diaspora Coalition for Unity and Progress (ADCUP), has condemned the action of the South African Government that disallowed several Nigerians willing to return home from South Africa from boarding the Air Peace flight sent to the former apartheid enclave.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Lagos by the Executive Secretary of the organisation, Chris Kehinde Nwandu.

According to ADCUP, the South African government has by its action contravened the objectives of the African Union and the African Protocols on the movement of people .

The group said it was saddening enough that the South African government closed a blind eye to the continued attacks of Africans by its citizens in the past few months, which led to the death of several fellow black brothers and sisters in what has been described as the most vicious xenophobic attacks in modern history.

"Disallowing willing Nigerians from leaving their country on the flimsy excuse of not having relevant papers is adding more salt to an already bruised injury. The organisation therefore enjoins all Nigerians still held up in the country be allowed to go home without any inhibition," the group said.

It commended the efforts of the federal government, Air Peace, Nigerian Embassy in South Africa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Diaspora Commission towards making sure that Nigerians in South Africa did not get stranded .

The group recalled that only 187 out of over 300 Nigerians initially scheduled to be in the first batch of returnees were allowed by the South African government to board the Air Peace flight to Lagos

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Over 100 Nigerians Back on Home Soil After South African Attacks
South Africa, Nigeria Govts Attempt to Smooth the Cracks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.