Cameroon: National Dialogue - Security Officials, SW Chiefs Consulted

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on September 13, 2019 continued with consultations leading up to the National Dialogue to resolve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

Friday, September 13, 2019 was the third consecutive day of broad-based consultations carried out by Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on the instructions of the Head of State, Paul Biya to solicit a wide range of views that will serve as a source of inspiration to the conduct of the deliberations in the National Dialogue he has announced for this September ending.

A security delegation comprising of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele, Director General of External Research, Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique and the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai met the Prime Minister for the consultations.

After the discussions, Governor Lele Lafrique of the North West Region told the press that the Prime Minister invited them to start preparing the ground for the national dialogue. "The Prime Minister recalled to us the instructions of the Head of State and instructed us on how to go about preparing for the dialogue when we go back to our various regions. I am now going back instructed by the Prime Minister to mobilise the stakeholders of the North West Region to be ready for the dialogue." The Governors, he said, have to prepare the participation of the stakeholders. He expressed the hope that the National Dialogue will put an end to the crisis rocking the regions. Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai of the South West Region, said the region was rejoicing for the announcement of the dialogue. He said all sectors of the society have the hope that after the dialogue, the situation will come back to normal and economic, cultural activities will resume for the benefit of their daily lives. He said everybody is expecting that the South West Region should be ell represented during the dialogue so that at the end, the region should go back speaking with one voice and will able to stop the crisis. South West Chiefs Members of the South West Chiefs Conference led by their President, Chief Mafany Njie heard of the convening of the consultations at the Prime Minister's Office and came to get clarifications on how to participate in the National Dialogue. The delegation leader said they came to be schooled on how the dialogue will be like and the different dimensions. He said after their meeting with the Prime Minister, they would go back to the South West Region and have consultations at different levels in order to prepared to participate in the dialogue proper.