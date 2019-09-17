Cameroon: U17 World Cup - Cameroon Prepares for Turkey Tournament

16 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The eight-nation soccer festival will serve as preparations for the upcoming U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The national U-17 football team will take part in the 2019 CAF/UEFA Assist tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, this month. The competition which brings together eight nations from three confederations will serve as preparations for the upcoming U-17 World Cup in Brazil. Ahead of the competition, the Cadet Lions have intensified preparations in their hideout in Mbankomo near Yaounde.

Cameroon will play in one of the groups of four teams alongside England, Paraguay and Angola. Nigeria, Scotland and Senegal will also take part in the competition. In order to ensure the best results, Coach, Thomas Libiih has been working hard to ensure that the players correct their mistakes and also make some necessary adjustments in the different compartments of the team. The team has been in camp for the past one month. Training takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Sources close to the team say the players are upbeat and ready to face the challenge ahead. The African champions are expected to leave for Turkey on September 19, 2019.

For the camp in Istanbul, Thomas Libiih is expected to take along a combination of homebased players and from abroad. England stands as a huge task for the Cadet Lions. However, Head Coach Thomas Libiih and the players are training hard to overcome the obstacle. At press time yesterday, the final list of players who will travel to Turkey had not yet been published. The Cadet Lions will play their first game against Paraguay on September 22, 2019. Their second game will be against England on September 24, 2019 and will play their last group game against England. The goal of the tournament is to give the teams that have reached the final qualifying round for this year's FIFA U-17 World Cup the opportunity to play a preparatory tournament

