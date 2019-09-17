Nigeria: Police Confirm Death of ACP in Sokoto

17 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the sudden death of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sulaiman Zubairu on Sunday.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the death to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday.

Mr Sadiq said ACP Zabairu was in the state to supervise the screening of candidates for the on-going recruitment into Nigeria Police Force.

"He finished his assignment on Sunday and was planning to depart for Abuja on Monday," he said.

He said the deceased would be buried on Tuesday in Sokoto and prayed that the soul rests in peace.

(NAN)

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

