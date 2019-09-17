Sudan: Boosting cooperation between Housing Fund, UN Habitat discussed

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the National Fund for Housing and Rehabilitation Dr. Abdul-Rahman Al-Tayib Ayoubeh has chaired, at the housing fund premises, on meeting on ways to activate and coordinate cooperation between the Fund and the United Nations Agency for Human Settlements (Habitat), in the presence of the Representative of the Habitat Office in Sudan and a number of experts and specialists.

The meeting reviewed the opportunities available to Sudan to benefit from the Habitat experiences and huge financial and technical possibilities, particularly in the expected external openness of the Sudan, after the success of the glorious December Revolution, to the all organizations, companies, institutions and ministries in brotherly and friendly countries in order to promote the situation of housing and urban development in the country. After deliberation and discussion, the meeting decided to continue holding such brainstorming sessions, workshops and seminars in order to concert efforts and strengthen cooperation between the Fund, donations, states and concerned parties to develop periodic and strategic plans for expanding housing in all forms, especially the popular, economic, rural, and productive housing, in adidition to the determination of mechanisms for the implementation and ways to provide them.

The meeting stressed the importance of benefiting from the experiences of other countries in the field of housing and work to establish urban observatories in the various states. The meeting called for the adoption of housing within the priorities of the transitional period of the government of the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, considering the housing as one of the basic pillars of family, social stability and contribution to the economic development and increase of production and productivity. The meeting came out with a number of recommendations in support of the housing and urban development track.