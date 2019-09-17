Sudan: Govt Condemns Attack On Oil Establishments in Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the heinous aggression on vital oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and assured in a statement it issued Sunday Sudan support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people.

The affirmed Sudan backing to the Saudi government in taking all measures to protect its security, economy and citizens.

The ministry stressed that the government of Sudan strongly condemns this terrorist attack on Saudi civilian facilities and infrastructures and regards them as a heinous criminal acts that violate all international laws and legislations.

The Foreign Ministry asserted Sudan calls on the international community to do its utmost to address these continuing attacks, which have become a threat to the regional and international peace and security/