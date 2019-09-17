Gambia: Government Rejects Recommendation On Ex - Tourism Minister

15 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Keebba Af Touray

Gambia Government said Friday it has rejected the recommendations of the Janneh Commission on the Erstwhile Tourism Minister, Ms. Fatou Mass Jobe.

The move is taken in view that the commission has not found Ms Jobe of any individual wrongdoing, which will thwart her potentials to serve as director or trustee.

According to the commission's findings, Jobe is alleged to have involved in financial transactions in respect of the state visit by the Taiwanese President, the purchase of Dunes Hotel and OSCF.

The commission also found that Ms Jobe although she was not a signatory to the OSCF accounts, she was the Director of the Foundation and that public enterprises donated monies to the foundation through its fundraising events.

It also found that nearly all the funds of the foundation were wasted on events which from appearance were intended to boost the profile of Zineb Jammeh rather than help Gambian children.

"As the Director and Trustee of the Foundation, Jobe was also accountable for its resources as were Zineb Yahya Jammeh and former Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy and the Director were in breach of their duty to the OSCF', says the commission.

The Government said: "The commission did not however make any finding of individual wrongdoing against Ms Fatou Mass Jobe. The government therefore rejects the commission's recommendations that Ms Fatou Mass Jobe is unfit to serve as Director or Trustee."

