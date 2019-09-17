South Africa: SA Sprinter Fails Doping Test

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South African sprinter Carina Horn has been suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for failing a doping test.

A tweet from the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed the news on Monday afternoon saying: "The AIU confirms a Provisional Suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules."

According to reports Horn's sample included Ibutamoren and LGD-4033, both prohibited substances.

Horn became the first female athlete from South Africa to break the 11 second barrier over 100m.

She achieved the feat in 2018, stopping the clock in a time of 10.98 at a meeting in Doha.

In August this year, Horn ran a season's best of 11.01 in Madrid.

Horn is currently ranked in 30th position in the world for the 100m by the IAAF.

Compiled by Craig Taylor

The AIU confirms a Provisional Suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules.Find out more ?https://t.co/opInfkVlnV#CleanSport #AIUNews pic.twitter.com/ztn1KVC9hd-- Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) September 16, 2019

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

