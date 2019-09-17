Nigeria: #BBNaija - 'Biggie' Forgives All Strikes, Introduces Veto Twist

16 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Big Brother has issued a clean slate to all housemates and introduced a new Veto power of chance twist.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sunday, all strikes and warnings were forgiven. This means that Omashola, Tacha, Ike and Mercy have no strikes.

While Mercy and Omashola had one strike each and warnings, Ike and Tacha were on the verge of exiting the show with two strikes each.

In the spirit of twists, Biggie also initiated a new veto power of chance game which began immediately after the eviction show.

Tagged 'the Ultimate veto power card', it will be the last veto game of the season and housemates must prove their worthiness to clinch it.

The housemates have a pool of 60 pictures for a whole week before the winner of the Ultimate VPH will emerge.

Every day till Sunday, each Housemate will pick a picture of an object that must match the one in the red box. This means for a week, each Housemate will have picked 6 pictures.

In the end, whoever comes with the one picture that matches the content of the red box wins the final Veto Power for the Pepper Dem Season.

Another interesting twist is that whosoever wishes to swap his/her pictures can do so. However, housemates must protect the red box from harm.

For the first draw, housemates picked their number cards from the magic hat and proceeded to pick the pictures of their choice.

The game will continue for the whole week until a picture that matches the exact duplicate in the red box is picked.

NAN reports that Khafi was evicted at the last live show after polling the least votes alongside Tacha, Mike and Seyi. (NAN).

