South Africa: Eastern Cape School Teachers, Clerk in Court for Allegedly Raping Three Boys After Giving Them Alcohol

17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Three men employed by a school in the Eastern Cape town of Ngcobo will be appearing in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for allegedly luring three boys to their homes under the pretence of helping them with their homework, before plying them with alcohol and raping them.

Two of the men are teachers at the school, while the third is a clerk, according to the Eastern Cape Department of Education. They were arrested on Sunday.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said: "It is alleged that three boys, between 14 and 17 years, were taken by the suspects to their place of residence.

"On arriving, they allegedly gave them alcohol and raped them."

The rapes allegedly took place between June and August this year.

Mdleleni said on Saturday that a case of rape had been opened.

"All the suspects, who are between the ages of 30 and 49, were arrested on Sunday," said Mdleleni.

'Disgusting incident'

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told News24 they were shocked about the "disgusting" incident.

"This is disgusting, to say the least," Mtima said. "The department is working with the police to ensure that the suspects face the wrath of the law."

Mtima said educators who sexually abused learners "abdicate their responsibility" and showed "low morality" when they did "such horrendous things to kids".

Suspension letters had been served on the accused staff members, Mtima said.

Dispatch Live reported that the arrests had shocked the Ngcobo community, with a crowd of more than 400 people arriving at the school on Monday morning, demanding answers.

Officials from the education department reportedly met with community members at the school.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

