Nigeria: ExxonMobil to Partner Lawmaker to Unlock Potentials in the Sector

The management of ExxonMobil has pledged its readiness to partner with Federal lawmaker representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium, Onofiok Luke to unlock the massive potentials abound in the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

A Five-man management team from ExxonMobil led by it's Executive Vice Chairman, Udom Inoyo recently visited the lawmaker in his office.

Inoyo explained that the right policies must be in place to enable the oil and gas industry to succeed so as to improve the economic fortunes of the country, adding that investment opportunities abound in the country despite numerous challenges.

He decried the high unemployment rate in the country as well as difficulties in establishing and sustaining investment.

In his remarks, Luke thanked the EVC for the visit and commended ExxonMobil for the synergy with members of National Assembly from Akwa Ibom State.

He appreciated the efforts of the company at community developments while appealing to the EVC to see to the return of the major logistics base of the company to QIT by ensuring the activation of their former jetty and also the return of their major Warehouse it once operated in the state.

He said that those legacies are not what should be history as a functional QIT Jetty can drive the economy of the state.

Luke sought for partnership with ExxonMobil on information and exchange of knowledge to enable lawmakers from the state to come out with legislative proposals that would benefit Akwa Ibom state and the country at large.

On the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, the lawmaker said that the successful passage of the bill into law would open opportunities for local investors to participate in the industry as provided by the local content provisions.

Onofiok reiterated the need to sensitize the people to take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the oil and gas sector, and assured of his commitment to cooperate with ExxonMobil to achieve human capital development.

Accompanying the Executive Vice Chairman on the visit were the General Manager Human Resources, Mr Bala Aliyu, the Senior Manager Security External Relations, Mr Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, the Government Relations Advisor, Mr Ozemoya Okordion.

