Nigeria: ExxonMobil to Partner Lawmaker to Unlock Potentials in the Sector

17 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

The management of ExxonMobil has pledged its readiness to partner with Federal lawmaker representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium, Onofiok Luke to unlock the massive potentials abound in the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

A Five-man management team from ExxonMobil led by it's Executive Vice Chairman, Udom Inoyo recently visited the lawmaker in his office.

Inoyo explained that the right policies must be in place to enable the oil and gas industry to succeed so as to improve the economic fortunes of the country, adding that investment opportunities abound in the country despite numerous challenges.

He decried the high unemployment rate in the country as well as difficulties in establishing and sustaining investment.

In his remarks, Luke thanked the EVC for the visit and commended ExxonMobil for the synergy with members of National Assembly from Akwa Ibom State.

He appreciated the efforts of the company at community developments while appealing to the EVC to see to the return of the major logistics base of the company to QIT by ensuring the activation of their former jetty and also the return of their major Warehouse it once operated in the state.

He said that those legacies are not what should be history as a functional QIT Jetty can drive the economy of the state.

Luke sought for partnership with ExxonMobil on information and exchange of knowledge to enable lawmakers from the state to come out with legislative proposals that would benefit Akwa Ibom state and the country at large.

On the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, the lawmaker said that the successful passage of the bill into law would open opportunities for local investors to participate in the industry as provided by the local content provisions.

Onofiok reiterated the need to sensitize the people to take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the oil and gas sector, and assured of his commitment to cooperate with ExxonMobil to achieve human capital development.

Accompanying the Executive Vice Chairman on the visit were the General Manager Human Resources, Mr Bala Aliyu, the Senior Manager Security External Relations, Mr Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, the Government Relations Advisor, Mr Ozemoya Okordion.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.