Botswana: Project to End Water Woes

Ramokgonami — Ramokgonami residents have been assured that the ongoing P280 million Mahalapye water treatment plant expansion project would improve water situation in the Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituency. commenced June this year. to

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Ramokgonami on September 16, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the next phase of the project would be the construction of a reticulation pipeline from the Mahalapye distribution plant to the constituency.

He said the project was delayed by the fact that needed material was neither readily available nor available locally.

"Bear in mind that we are not the only customers lining up for such materials and therefore we are likely to encounter delays," he said.

President Masisi expressed the hope that after all was done, water challenges in the constituency would be a thing of the past.

"I assure you that the water situation will be addressed," he said.

He said while a permanent solution was being sought for classroom shortage at Ramokgonami Primary School Constituency Development Funds be utilised to construct two classroom blocks.

He said it was important to take into consideration the distance travelled by learners to school taking into under extreme weather conditions.

The health and safety of young children was a priority, hence a new primary was necessary, he said.

Dr Masisi said government was committed to providing for the nation even in the midst of financial constraints.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Environment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said developments were made possible by public officers who in return must be provided for through wages, accommodation and a conducive work environment.

Assistant Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Itumeleng Moipisi observed that the borehole supplying the village was experiencing low yield and therefore unable to meet the daily demand of 1000 cubic meters.

Mr Moipisi said focus was on improving potable water supply for the whole constituency.

He said bowsing and water rationing had been put in place as intervention measures.

Minister of Basic Education, Mr Bagalatia Arone commended teachers in the Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituency for their commitment in improving school results.

Mr Arone said Ramokgonami Junior Secondary School had been given 756 chairs, 99 mattresses and 139 lockers.

Source: BOPA